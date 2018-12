Spanish racer Joan Roma, best known as Nani, speaks during an event arranged by the Dakar Rally organizers in Madrid, Spain. Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDUARDO OYANA

Spanish racer Joan Roma, best known as Nani, urges organizers to consider returning the Dakar Rally to countries in Latin America, such as Argentina and Chile, as the upcoming edition is to be held in Peru.

During an event by organizers held in Madrid, Nani, who won the 2004 Dakar Rally riding a motorcycle and the 2014 edition driving a car, said that Latin America has wonderful areas to hold the event, while getting back to Africa is difficult at the moment.