Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt in action on Jan. 25, 2018, against Spain's Carolina Marin at the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Spain's Carolina Marin in action against Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt on Jan. 25, 2018, at the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Spain's Carolina Marin in action against Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt on Jan. 25, 2018, at the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin comfortably advanced to the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters with a 21-10, 21-15 victory here Thursday over Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt.

Marin came out of the blocks quickly at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace in Jakarta to take the first game in less than 15 minutes, wrapping it up when Kjaersfeldt dumped a forehand into the net.