Spain's Carolina Marin in action before Korea's Lee Jang-mi during their All England Open first round match, in Birmingham, UK, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TIM KEETON

Spain's Carolina Marin in action before Korea's Lee Jang-mi during their All England Open first round match, in Birmingham, UK, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TIM KEETON

Spain's Carolina Marin reacts during an All England Open first round match, in Birmingham, UK, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TIM KEETON

Spain's Carolina Marin breezed into the second round of the All England Open, one of the most prestigious tournaments on the badminton calendar, with a 21-17, 21-8 victory here Wednesday over South Korea's Lee Jang-mi.

The fifth-ranked Spaniard, winner of this event in 2015, had a tight battle on her hands at the Arena Birmingham until late in the first set, which she wrapped up when Lee pushed a forehand wide.