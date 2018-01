Spain's Carolina Marin in action against Thailand's Mattana Hemrachatanun during the Women's Singles Match at the Yonex India Open Superseries 2018 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Spain's Carolina Marin advanced to the second round of the India Open badminton tournament with a routine 21-15, 21-11 victory here Wednesday over Thailand's Mattana Hemrachatanun.

The reigning Olympic women's singles gold medalist and two-time world champion needed just 25 minutes to defeat the 214th-ranked qualifier, who put up more of a fight than expected in the first game.