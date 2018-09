Royal Spanish Soccer Federation's President Luis Rubiales (C) delivers a speech during a reception for the women's U-20 Spanish National Soccer Team in Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Fernando Villar

Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales praised Spain head coach Luis Enrique on Tuesday but also called for patience, saying the new coach was still developing his squad.

Rubiales stressed that he was pleased with Spain's 2-1 away win over England on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League opener, and was looking for a good result in Tuesday's clash with Croatia.