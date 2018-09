The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales (L), visits the Region of Murcia Football Federation’s facilities, accompanied by its president, Miguel Monje (R), Murcia, Spain, Sept. 09, 2018. EPA- EFE/Marcial Guillen

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales (L), and the president of Region of Murcia Football Federation, Miguel Monje (R), address a press conference in Murcia, Spain, Sept. 09, 2018. EPA- EFE/Marcial Guillen

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales (L), visits the Region of Murcia Football Federation’s facilities and speaks with its president, Miguel Monje (R), Murcia, Spain, Sept. 09, 2018. EPA- EFE/Marcial Guillen

The president of the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales praised Spain's new coach Luis Enrique on Sunday, a day after La Roja defeated England 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League opener at Wembley Stadium in London.

The RFEF president said the Spanish national team was evolving in the wake of ex-coach Julen Lopetegui's firing, which came one day before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.