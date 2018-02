Malaga's sport director Mario Husillos (L) poses for the photographers with Maxime Lestienne (2-L), Isaac Success (2-R) and Medhi Lacen (R) during their presentation as a new Malaga players in Malaga, Andalusia, Spain, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Perez

Maxime Lestienne (C), Isaac Success (L) and Medhi Lacen (R) pose for photographers during their presentation as a new Malaga players in Malaga, Andalusia, Spain, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Perez

Spanish La Liga team Malaga on Thursday presented the last three of its winter signings: Algeria midfielder Mehdi Lacen, Nigerian forward Isaac Success and Belgian midfielder Maxime Lestienne.

The new players were officially presented during a press conference by the Andalusian club's sporting director, Mario Husillos, the club said.