The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, along with captain Eva Navarro, during the tribute held at Las Rozas sporting city, to the 2019 FIFA U-17 women’s world champions. EPA-EFE FILE / Rodrigo Jiménez

The head of Spain's soccer federation was elected Thursday as a member of the Union of European Football Associations' Executive Committee during the 43rd UEFA ordinary congress held in the Italian capital.

Luis Rubiales, who has held office as Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chairman since May 2018, was elected in Rome to the Executive Committee for the next four years.