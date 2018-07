Photograph showing U-19 women's national soccer team with Spanish Soccer Federation presidentLuis Rubiales, Culture and Sports Minister Jose Guirao and Superior Sports Council president Maria Jose Rienda during a ceremony in Las Rozas, Spain, Jul 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

The Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) held a ceremony in honor of the Spanish U-19 women's national team here Tuesday less than 24 hours after defeating Germany 1-0 in the final to hoist the European championship trophy for the second straight year.

The event was attended by culture and sports minister Jose Guirao and the chair of the Higher Sports Council, María José Rienda.