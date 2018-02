People attend attend the funeral of Spanish former soccer player Enrique Castro "Quini" at the Molinon stadium in Gijon, Asturias, northern Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.L.Cereijido

A father and his son attend the funeral of Spanish former soccer player Enrique Castro "Quini" at the Molinon stadium in Gijon, Asturias, northern Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.L.Cereijido

A man holds a sign reading "Lord, you who made everything perfect, with 'Quini' you went too far!" as he pays his respect to late former Spanish soccer player Enrique Castro "Quini" at Molinon stadium where the funeral chapel has been set up in Gijon, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN GONZALEZ

FC Barcelona's players observe a minute of silence to honor late Spanish former FC Barcelona player Enrique Castro "Quini", who passed away on Feb. 27, 2018, during a training session at the Joan Gamper sports facilities in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Rafael Castro (R), brother of former soccer player Enrique Castro 'Quini', embraces a family member at the funeral chapel set up at Molinon stadium in Gijon, Spain, Feb 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Gonzalez

FC Barcelona's Enrique Castro 'Quini' (R) and Sporting Gijon's Antonio Maceda (C) in action during their King's Cup final match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 18, 1981 EPA-EFE/FILE/ NO ARCHIVES/NO SALES/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A wide array of soccer stars, clubs and fans on Wednesday honored the late Spain striker Enrique Castro, best known as "Quini," who played for Sporting Gijon and Barcelona and for Spain in the 1978 and 1982 World Cups.

Thousands of fans joined former players in Gijon to pay their respects to the beloved player at El Molinon stadium, which is to be renamed after Quini, who died Tuesday at the age of 68 after suffering a heart attack.