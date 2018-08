Barcelona’s Brazilian midfielder, Philippe Coutinho, tries to dribble past Real Sociedad’s Asier Illarramendi and Diego Llorente during a La Liga match held at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ Enric Fontcuberta

The Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) on Thursday gave teams the right to request water breaks when playing in temperatures exceeding 30 C (86 F) in the months of May, June and July, August and September.

RFEF Circular No. 12 regarding "cooling breaks" allows teams to ask the referee for two water breaks, to be given in the 30th and the 75th minute of a hot game.