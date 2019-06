Spanish soccer player Fernando Torres of Japanese club Sagan Tosu leaves the podium after announcing his retirement from professional soccer during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spanish striker Fernando Torres on Sunday said he wanted to take some time after his formal retirement from professional soccer but did not rule out the possibility of coaching or managing some team in the future.

Torres, who is currently playing at Japanese club Sagan Tosu, confirmed in a press conference in Tokyo that he will play his last game on Aug. 23 against Vissel Kobe, which has Spanish players Andres Iniesta and David Villa in its ranks.