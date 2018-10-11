Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (C) and students of the Nadal Sports Center observe a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the flash floods, in Manacor, Mallorca island, eastern Spain, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA

World number one tennis star Rafael Nadal held a minute's silence at his academy Thursday to pay respect to the 10 people who lost their lives and the three who remained missing following severe flash-flooding on his native Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca.

The 32-year-old sporting icon led the solemn act at his academy in his hometown of Manacor, which is just kilometers from the epicenter of the deadly flash flooding that engulfed the town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar and nearby villages late Tuesday.