Several track officials remove water from the circuit due to heavy rain after a red flag decision to stop the Comunitat Valenciana GP's MotoGP race at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, in Cheste, Spain, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Circuit Ricardo Tormo, in the Spanish town of Cheste, is set to host the first 2019 MotoGP pre-season training runs on Nov. 20 and 21.

The upcoming season will see Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo wearing the Repsol Honda Team jersey, joining countryman Marc Marquez, the reigning world champion.