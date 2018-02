Spanish triple jumper Ana Peleteiro, who finished seventh at the 2017 World Championships in Athletics in London, has started the new year in auspicious fashion with a strong performance at a meet in France and said Wednesday she was determined to claw out even more distance.

The native of the northwestern town of Ribeira spoke to reporters inside Madrid's Gallur Sports Center, the venue for Thursday's Madrid Indoor Meeting, the third event of the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour.