Spain's David Ferrer, the world No. 38, speaks during an interview with EFE on Feb. 25, 2018, ahead of the start of the Mexican Open in Acapulco, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Spanish ATP Tour veteran David Ferrer said in an interview with EFE that he had adjusted to being out of the top 10 and was focusing on playing tennis for the joy of the game.

"At first it's hard to accept it, but later you get used to it. You enjoy yourself more when you're mature because you value what you've achieved," the 35-year-old Ferrer, who spent seven seasons in the top 10, said.