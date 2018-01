Spanish weightlifter Lydia Valentin receives the silver medal she won in Beijing 2008 Olympic Games during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Santi Donaire

Spanish weightlifter Lydia Valentin on Tuesday received a silver medal from the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, after improved tests for performance enhancing drugs led to the disqualification of several previous medal-winners whose samples were reanalyzed nearly a decade later.

Valentin came in fifth in Beijing, but after the first, third and fourth-place athletes were disqualified, the International Olympic Committee awarded her the women's 75 kilogram silver medal.