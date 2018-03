Gold medalist Lidia Valentin of Spain reacts during the 75 kg women's snatch final at the Weightlifting European Championships, held at the Olympic Center in Izvorani village, 40 km north of Bucharest, Romania, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

(L-R) Silver medalist Gael Nayo Ketchanke of France, gold medalist Lidia Valentin of Spain and bronze medalist Meri Ilmarinen of Finland pose on the podium during the 75 kg women's total points medal ceremony at the Weightlifting European Championships, held at the Olympic Center in Izvorani village, 40 Km north from Bucharest, Romania, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Gold medalist Lidia Valentin of Spain makes an attempt during the 75 kg women's snatch final at the Weightlifting European Championships, held at the Olympic Center in Izvorani village, 40 km north of Bucharest, Romania, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Gold medalist Lidia Valentin of Spain makes an attempt during the 75 kg women's snatch final at the Weightlifting European Championships, held at the Olympic Center in Izvorani village, 40 km north of Bucharest, Romania, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Spanish weightlifter Lydia Valentin on Saturday earned her fourth European title as she dominated the women's 75 kilogram final at the European Weightlifting Championships, prevailing over France's Gaelle Nayo-Ketchanke and Finland's Meri Ilmarinen.

The 33-year-old Valentin won three gold medals in snatch, clean and jerk and overall weight, and on Saturday clinched her fourth continental title following her successes in 2014, 2015 and 2017.