Spanish midfielder Jennifer Hermoso (in red) scores a goal against Serbia during a 2019 Women's World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, Sept. 4, in Logrono, Spain. EFE-EPA/Fernando Diaz

Spain midfielder Amanda Sampedro (L) and Serbia's Milica Stankovic vie for the ball during a 2019 Women's World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, Sept. 4, in Logrono, Spain. EFE-EPA/Fernando Diaz

Spain, already assured of a berth in the 2019 Women's World Cup, dominated Serbia 3-0 here Tuesday to finish the qualifiers with 12 wins and one draw.

With no chance of qualifying, the visitors had only their pride at stake, while the hosts were determined to remain unbeaten ahead of next year's tournament in France.