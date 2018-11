South Korean goalkeeper Jiyeon Kang leaps to make a stop against Spain during a Group D match at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2018 on Wednesday, Nov. 14, in Montevideo. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Spain's Claudia Pina celebrates after scoring a goal against South Korea in a Group D match at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2018 in Montevideo, on Wednesday, Nov. 14. EFE-EPA/Aitor Pereira

Spain's Eva Navarro celebrates goal against South Korea in a Group D match during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2018, on Wednesday, Nov. 14, in Montevideo. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Spain pummeled South Korea 4-0 here Wednesday in the opening match for both teams at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2018 in Uruguay.

Claudia Pina got a brace as La Roja took the early lead in Group D pending Wednesday's late match between Colombia and Canada.