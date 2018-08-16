Photo provided by the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) showing Spanish players celebrate after scoring a goal against Nigeria during a quarterfinal match of the U-20 World Cup, Concarneau, France, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RFEF

The Spanish women's squad made history here Thursday, defeating Nigeria 2-1 to reach the semifinals of the U-20 World Cup for the first time.

Spain were unbeaten coming into the quarterfinal match at Stade Guy-Piriou in Concarneau.