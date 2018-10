Spartak Moscow's head coach Massimo Carrera (L) reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Luis Tejido

Spartak Moscow on Monday sacked its Italian coach, Massimo Carrera, a day after a home defeat in the Russian Premier League.

Spartak suffered a 3-2 fall to Arsenal Tula on Sunday to occupy the seventh position in the Russian Premier League standings with 18 points after 11 matches.