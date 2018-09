Craig Neve of Britain rides his 750 Kawasaki during the Superbike Classic TT race, Isle of Man, Britain, Aug 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Andy Wilson of Britain rides his 250 Suzuki during the Junior Classic TT race, Isle of Man, Britain, Aug 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A biker stands on the deck while crossing with a ferry from Liverpool to Douglas to attend the Classic TT Race in the Isle of Man, Britain, Aug 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A biker sleeps in the ferry while crossing from Liverpool to Douglas to attend the Classic TT Race in the Isle of Man, Britain, Aug 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Philip Crowe of Britain rides his Suzuki GSX 1100 during the Superbike Classic TT race, Isle of Man, Britain, Aug 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Peter Boast of Britain riding his 500 Honda is seen through a window during the Senior Classic TT race, Isle of Man, Britain, Aug 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Motorcycling fans descend twice a year on the Isle of Man, a self-governing British Crown dependency in the Irish Sea, for the pure speed and madness of two adrenaline-packed road races, an epa-efe correspondent reports Thursday.

The Tourist Trophy, commonly known as the TT, takes place in June while the Manx Grand Prix, or the Classic TT, takes place two months later, in August.