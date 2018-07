Colombian Alex Cujavante celebrates after winning the 10,000m speed skating during the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Mike Paez of Mexico (L), Alex Cujavante (C) of Colombia and Julio Mirena of Venezuela compete in 10,000m speed skating during the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Colombian skater Alex Cujavante on Sunday won the men's 10,000m inline roller speed skating competition in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, on a skate track that was named after him after achieving his first gold earlier on July 21.

The 23-year-old won the competition with 65 points, beating Mexican Mike Paez who came in second by accumulating 46 points, followed by Venezuelan Julio Cesar Ortiz, with 17 points.