An official work conditions watchdog on Tuesday fined a sponsor of one of Spain's foremost tennis tournaments and an agency that had provided hostesses for its events for sex discrimination, local government documents seen by EFE revealed.
Catalonia's regional Work Inspectorate penalized the drinks company Schweppes and the agency Tote Vignau, who had helped promote Barcelona's renowned Conde de Godó tennis trophy, for infringing workers' rights and making a group of scantily-clad PR hostesses work in miserable conditions.