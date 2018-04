Sport Huancayo's Marcio Valverde (C) celebrates after scoring a goal against Chile's Union Española in a Copa Sudamericana match played on March 8, 2018, at Huancayo Stadium in Huancayo, Peru. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Sport Huancayo is back in the top spot in Group B of Peru's Summer Tournament following its 2-1 win over Deportivo Municipal.

With the win on Monday, Sport Huancayo is in really good shape to play Sporting Cristal, which clinched the top spot in Group A, for the title.