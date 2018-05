Fans of the Porto soccer club celebrate winning the championship of the Portuguese Liga for the 28th time on May 5, 2018, thanks to a 0-0 tie between Sporting and Benfica. EFE/EPA/Rui Farinha

Sporting's Bruno Fernandes (l.) in action against Benfica's Fejsa (r.) during the Portuguese Liga soccer match on May 5, 2018, that ended in a 1-1 tie and thus left Porto the Liga champion. EFE-EPA/Antonio Cotrim

Porto proclaimed itself champion of the Portuguese Liga for the 28th time thanks to a 0-0 tie between Sporting and Benfica in that Lisbon derby, even though there are games left to play.

With two games still to go and 82 points, Porto is already out of reach in the classification, since its two rivals for the trophy, Sporting and Benfica, are four points behind and have only one match left.