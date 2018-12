Sporting's Coates (L) keeps Rio Ave's Vinicius away from the ball during a Primeira Liga match on Monday, Dec. 3, in Vila do Conde, Portugal. EFE-EPA/Hugo Delgado

Sporting's Jovane Cabral (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Rio Ave in a Primeira Liga match on Monday, Dec. 3, in Vila do Conde, Portugal. EFE-EPA/Hugo Delgado

Diego Lopes (No. 10) of Rio Ave FC battles Sporting's Nemanja Gudelj during a Primeira Liga match on Monday, Dec. 3, in Vila do Conde, Portugal. EFE-EPA/Hugo Delgado

Sporting Lisbon defeated Rio Ave 3-1 here Monday to vault over two other clubs into second place in Portugal's Primeira Liga.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for the visitors in the 8th minute, but Rio Ave pulled level four minutes later on a goal by João Schmidt.