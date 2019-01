FC Porto's goalkeeper Vana reacts after the team's defeat against Sporting after the Portuguese League Cup final soccer match, held at Braga Municipal stadium, Braga, Portugal, 26 January 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGO DELGADO

Sporting CP players celebrate with the trophy after winning their Portuguese League Cup final soccer match against FC Porto, held Braga Municipal stadium, Braga, Portugal, 26 January 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

Sporting's goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro stops a penalty during the Portuguese League Cup final soccer match with FC Porto, held at Braga Municipal stadium, Braga, Portugal, 26 January 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGO DELGADO

Sporting Portugal won the Portuguese League Cup on Saturday after defeating Porto in a penalty shootout in the final match held in Braga.

Porto took the lead in the 79th minute thanks to a goal by Brazilian striker Fernando Andrade, one of the latest additions to the white-and-blue squad, just signed in January from Santa Clara's Portuguese squad.