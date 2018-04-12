Sporting Cristal players celebrate after teammate Emanuel Herrera scored a goal against Club Atletico Lanus in the Copa Sudamericana match on March 7, 2018, at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Sporting Cristal defeated Comerciantes Unidos 3-1, taking the lead in Group A of Peru's Summer Tournament.

Sporting Cristal's victory on Wednesday gave it 26 points and a shot to play for the tournament title.