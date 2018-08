Sporting Cristal's players celebrate after Emanuel Herrera scored a goal against Argentina's Club Atletico Lanus in the Copa Sudamericana match played on March 7, 2018, at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE FILE/ Ernesto Arias

Sporting Cristal, thanks to a goal by Argentine striker Emanuel Herrera, has moved closer to winning the Peruvian soccer league's Apertura tournament.

Sporting Cristal now has 29 points, five ahead of Alianza Lima with only two rounds of play left in the tournament.