New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams (R) in action against Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron (L) during the first half of the Major League Soccer (MLS) match between the New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Sporting Kansas City knocked off the Houston Dynamo 3-2, tightening its grip this weekend on the Major League Soccer (MLS) Western Conference.

Hungarian Daniel Salloi scored for Sporting Kansas City in the 59th minute and Chilean Diego Rubio and American Khiry Shelton added goals in the 85th and 88th minutes, respectively.