Sporting's Bas Dost celebrates after scoring the 3-1 lead during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Sporting Lisbon and Desportivo Aves in Lisbon, Portugal, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Sporting's Abdoulay Diaby (C) scores the 4-1 lead (C) against Desportivo Aves' goalkeeper Andre Ferreira (L) during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Sporting Lisbon and Desportivo Aves in Lisbon, Portugal, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Sporting's Abdoulay Diaby (L) scores the 4-1 lead against Desportivo Aves' Ponck (R) during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Sporting Lisbon and Desportivo Aves in Lisbon, Portugal, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Sporting Lisbon beat Desportivo das Aves (4-1) this Sunday to secure second place in the race for the leader, Just 2 points behind Porto, the current leader.

Dutchman Bas Dost was the main figure of the match, scoring another brace, in the 40th and 48th minutes, Nani, scored next, practically on the edge of the break, and Diaby finished with the fourth in the 60th minute.