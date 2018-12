Sporting players celebrate a goal during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Sporting Lisbon and Nacional Funchal in Lisbon, Portugal, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Sporting's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring the 5-2 lead during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Sporting Lisbon and Nacional Funchal in Lisbon, Portugal, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Sporting's Bas Dost (R) in action against Nacional's goalkeeper Daniel Guimarares (L) during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Sporting Lisbon and Nacional Funchal in Lisbon, Portugal, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Sporting's Bruno Fernandes (L) in action against Nacional's Jota (R) during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Sporting Lisbon and Nacional Funchal in Lisbon, Portugal, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Sporting's Bas Dost (R) reacts after scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot against Nacional's goalkeeper Daniel (L) during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Sporting Lisbon and Nacional Funchal in Lisbon, Portugal, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Sporting Lisbon beat Nacional 5-2 on Sunday, managing a comeback after being 0-2 behind thanks to braces from Bas Dost and Bruno Fernandez, and stay second in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, two points behind the leader, Porto.

The match started complicated for Sporting, who were behind in the first half after goals from Nacional's Joao Pedro Gomes Camacho (6st minute) and Serbian Aleksandar Palocevic (26). Das Bost managed to score a penalty shot for Sporting before half time (35).