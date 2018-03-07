Pope Francis greets the faithful as he arrives for the general audience, in Vatican City, Italy, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Kim Mun-chol (C), chairman of the North's Korean Federation for the Protection of the Disabled, is surrounded by reporters as he and his country's team for the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics enter the athletes' village in PyeongChang, South Korea, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Lena Schroeder (R) of Norway talks to her teammates after the Ice Hockey practice match at the Gangneung Hockey Centre, prior to the start of the Paralympic Winter Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL MARKLUND / OIS/IOC / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Stephen Lawler (C) of the USA prepares at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Sitting first training run at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre prior to the start of the Paralympic Winter Games in Jeongseon, South Korea, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMON BRUTY / OIS/IOC / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Pope Francis on Wednesday, two days ahead of the start of the Paralympics, said that the PyeongChang Winter Games have shown that sports can build bridges between countries embroiled in conflict.

The Pope delivered the message during his general audience on Wednesday, and recalled that the PyeongChang Paralympics are set to start within the next two days in South Korea, where the Winter Olympic Games were held showing that sports can build the bridges between conflicted nations and give valid contributions to peace.