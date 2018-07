The president of the Mexican Olympic Committee, Carlos Padilla, is interview by EFE on July 3, 2018, in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

The president of the Mexican Olympic Committee says his country's athletes can win more than 100 gold medals at the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Games, which will be held in Barranquilla, Colombia, from July 19 to Aug. 3.

"I can't give an exact number, but optimistically and realistically I think we can exceed 100 gold medals," Carlos Padilla told EFE on Tuesday.