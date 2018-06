The No. 10 Royal Oak Chronograph Leo Messi, made by Audermas Piguet in honor of the star soccer player, is pictured with the Argentine national soccer team jersey during an auction preview at Sotheby's in Geneva, Switzerland, 07 May 2013. That item was put up for auction on 11 May 2013 to benefit the Leo Messi Foundation. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT/FILE

Argentina's Lionel Messi attends a training session in Bronnitsy, Russia, 20 June 2018. Argentina will face Croatia in a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match on 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

A sports park has been inaugurated in the Argentine province of Buenos Aires thanks to a donation by the Leo Messi Foundation.

"We're very pleased at the recovery of this public space because children at local schools now will have a dignified place for physical activity," Nestor Grindetti, the mayor of that province's Lanus administrative district, said at a press conference.