FC Barcelona's Malcom celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League group B soccer match between Inter FC and FC Barcelona at the 'Giuseppe Meazza' stadium in Milan, Italy, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MATTEO BAZZI

Barcelona forward Malcom is set to be sidelined for up to 15 days after he sprained his right ankle, the Catalan club confirmed Thursday.

The 21-year-old Brazilian had mixed fortunes during Wednesday's Copa del Rey 4-1 win over Cultural Leonesa at Barcelona's home stadium Camp Nou, as Malcom scored a goal before sustaining his injury.