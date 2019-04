Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min advances the ball against Manchester City during the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on Wednesday, April 17. EFE-EPA/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Sergio "Kun" Agüero scores a goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, April 17. EFE-EPA/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Tottenham Hotspur during the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, April 17. EFE-EPA/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 here Wednesday in a wild Champions League quarterfinal second leg that left the sides knotted 4-4 on aggregate and the visitors bound for the semifinals thanks to their three away goals.

Spurs edged an uncharacteristically passive City side 1-0 last week in the first leg in London.