Inter head coach Antonio Conte (L) celebrates with Christian Eriksen (R) the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 match between Inter Milan and Getafe at the stadium in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 05 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Ina Fassbender

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte on Wednesday suggested there would be room at the club in the future for former Spurs player Christian Eriksen, who has returned to the game following his recovery from a dramatic cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020.