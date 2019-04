Manchester City's Sergio Agüero (2nd L) watches as Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saves his penalty during the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie in London on Tuesday, April 9. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (C) in action against Manchester City during the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie in London on Tuesday, April 9. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Tottenham's Heung-min Son (C) is swarmed by teammates after scoring a goal against Manchester City during the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie in London on Tuesday, April 9. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Tottenham Hotspur stymied high-powered Manchester City 1-0 here Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal contest.

But the sight of top striker Harry Kane leaving the pitch with an ankle injury 10 minutes into the second half was unwelcome to the home team supporters watching the second match at brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.