Ricky Rubio (front) of the Utah Jazz in action against Dejounte Murray of San Antonio Spurs during an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Texas, USA, on March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Darren Abate

Utah Jazz player Ricky Rubio (R) in action against Bryn Forbes of the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, United States, on March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Will Abate

Utah Jazz player Ricky Rubio (R) and Patty Mills of San Antonio Spurs in action during an NBA basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, United States, on March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Will Abate

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a career-high 45 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 124-120 overtime victory over the red-hot Utah Jazz, who had their 12-game road winning streak snapped.

The Spurs jumped out to an eight-point lead after one quarter in Friday night's game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, but the Jazz gradually chipped away at that advantage over the next three quarters.