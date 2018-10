Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (L), Fernando Llorente (C) and Victor Wanyama (R) attend a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, Enfield north London, Britain, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

North London side Tottenham Hotspur began preparations for an upcoming clash against Spanish giants Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League with a training session Tuesday under the watchful eye of head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Club captain Harry Kane, who also sports the captain's band for England, was joined at the training facility in Enfield by Spurs stalwarts Toby Alderweireld, Son Heung-min, Eric Dier and Danny Rose.