Dallas Mavericks player Delon Wright (C) goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets during the NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 08 January 2020. EFE-EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

Dallas (United States), 08/01/2020.- Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic (C) of Slovenia goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets during the NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 08 January 2020. EFE-EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

Denver Nuggets players Nikola Jokic (L) of Serbia and Jamal Murray (R) try to block a shot against Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic (L) of Slovenia during the NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 08 January 2020. EFE-EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic of Serbia (R) takes a shot against Dallas Mavericks player Dwight Powell (L) of Canada during the NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 08 January 2020. EFE-EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

The San Antonio Spurs travelled to Boston on Wednesday where they defeated the Celtics in overtime, while their fellow Texans, the Dallas Mavericks, slumped to a loss at home against the Denver Nuggets.

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points for San Antonio, which scored 22 of the first 25 points of the game. The Spurs ended up winning 129-114, thus improving their record to 9-6 since Dec. 1, when they were at an abysmal 7-14.