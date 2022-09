Manchester City's Jack Grealish (L) is tackled by Wolverhampton's Hugo Bueno (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City in Wolverhampton, Britain, 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (C) in action with Wolverhampton's Goncalo Guedes (L) and Wolverhampton's Joao Moutinho (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City in Wolverhampton, Britain, 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates with team-mate Erling Haaland (L) after scoring the side's third goal in the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City in Wolverhampton, Britain, 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (C) in action with Wolverhampton's Matheus Nunes (L) and Wolverhampton's Boubacar Traore (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City in Wolverhampton, Britain, 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

Leicester City's James Maddison (R) of Leicester celebrates with teammate Jonny Evans after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match in London on 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur (L) scores against Leicester City during the Premier League match in London on 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (in white) goes up for a ball against Leicester City's Wout Faes during the Premier League match in London on 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min carries the match ball after posting a hat trick against Leicester City in the Premier League match in London on 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Son Heung-min's second-half hat trick Saturday transformed a 3-2 contest into a 6-2 triumph for Tottenham Hotspur over Leicester City, who remain without a win seven matches into the Premier League season.

Spurs went level on points with Manchester City, but the defending champions are top of the table thanks to goal difference pending Sunday's game between Brentford and third-place Arsenal, who can claim first place with a victory.