San Antonio Spurs players Pau Gasol (left) and Marco Belinelli (d) play defense against the Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner during an NBA game at the AT&T Center en San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ABATE

San Antonio Spurs power forward Pau Gasol runs the floor during an NBA game against the Indiana Pacers at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ABATE

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (left) talks to an official during an NBA game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 24, 2018, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. EPA-EFE/DARREN ABATE

The San Antonio Spurs have suffered their first home loss of the new NBA season, falling 116-96 to the Indiana Pacers.

The Spurs were outscored in all four quarters on Wednesday night at the AT&T Center, trailing 28-22 after the first 12 minutes of play and going into halftime down 62-50.