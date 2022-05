Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (in red) plays the ball in front of the Tottenham Hotspur goal during the Premier League match in London on 12 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (L) in action against Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match in London on 12 May 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son celebrates after scoring against Arsenal during the Premier League match in London on 12 May 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (R) beats Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during the Premier League match in London on 12 May 2022.

Harry Kane had a brace Thursday to power Tottenham Hotspur past Arsenal 3-0, leaving the sides two separated by just a point as they battle for fourth place in the Premier League and the ticket to the Champions League that comes with it.

With 66 points, the Gunners can retain the spot if they win both of their final two games of the season against Newcastle United and Everton, respectively.