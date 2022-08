Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski (L) in action against Mohammed Salisu of Southampton during the Premier League match in London on 6 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Vincent Mignott EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon (L) celebrates after scoring against Southampton during the Premier League match in London on 6 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Vincent Mignott

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match in London on 6 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Vincent Mignott

Chelsea's Jorginho (No. 5) converts a penalty against Everton during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 6 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling (C) in action against Everton's Alexander Iwobi (R) during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 6 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella (R) in action against Everton's Alexander Iwobi during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 6 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson (R) celebrates after scoring against Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match in Newcastle, England, on 6 August 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL