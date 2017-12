The San Antonio Spurs' Pau Gasol (right) guards Kyle O'Quinn of the New York Knicks. EFE/D. WILLIAM ABATE

Pau Gasol of the San Antonio Spurs in action against the New York Knicks. EFE/D. WILLIAM ABATE

The combination of LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol was again key for San Antonio in a 119-107 victory here against the New York Knicks, the Spurs' third straight win.

Playing without the still-recuperating Kawhi Leonard, the hosts got 25 points from Aldridge, while Gasol contributed with 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven rebounds.