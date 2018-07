Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan reacts after scoring a three-point shot against the Washington Wizards during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 3, 2017. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard drives to the basket during the first half of his NBA game against the Washington Wizards at the Verizon Center in Washington DC, USA, Nov. 4, 2015. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS CORBIS OUT

The San Antonio Spurs have traded Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green with Toronto Raptors pair DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poetl, as well as a 2019 first round draft pick, the Texas club said Wednesday.

Kawhi Leonard's departure from Texas had long been expected, as the star missed the end of the regular season and San Antonio's short-lived postseason.